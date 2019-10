SALT launches winter collection

F.P. Report

KARACHI: SALT, the pioneering western wear range from Ideas Pret, has just launched their highly anticipated winter collection. SALT by Ideas Pret Winter 2019 brings a world of warmth and style to winter fashion on the high street.

SALT has become highly coveted for its high-quality western separates in contemporary silhouettes at affordable prices. The Winter 2019 array channels the latest international trends with an eye-catching collection of luxury knits and flattering silhouettes.

The collection is a glorious combination of luxurious, soft textured sweaters, graceful cape shawls and gorgeous scarves that are as versatile as they are beautiful. From soft pastels and popping jewel tones, to forever pieces in chic neutrals, this assortment is an accessible route to a winter style update. From chunky wool jumpers with lace eyelets to fluffy hoodies, the new range of winter knits encapsulates the latest global trends. The collection includes uber-cool monochromes and bold stripes that set international runways alight this year.

SALT’s revolutionary approach is yet another aspect of Ideas’ commitment to offering stylish, quality pret to their customers. Whereas local manufacturers often produce collections for international high street brands, Ideas is the first to bring fashion-forward, superior western separates directly to the Pakistani market. SALT brings the design philosophy of the international high street to Pakistani customers at locally affordable price points.

Founded in 2003, Ideas by Gul Ahmed is a premium pret retailer best known for their elaborate digital prints and exceptional quality. The pret label exclusively uses the unique fabric of their renowned parent brand, Gul Ahmed and offers a range of pret, ranging from daywear to formals.

One of the first high street brands to offer the convenience of pret, Ideas by Gul Ahmed is a household name in Pakistan. The brand has over 70 stores all over the country, located in prime shopping locations in most, major towns and cities of Pakistan.