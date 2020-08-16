Salute to the Bravest of the Brave!

Joshua Arthur

I always ponder and contemplate and then realise that whatsoever, I can never payback the persistent sacrifices our army has made for me, for us and for this country, which is fast becoming so insensitive and numb with every other life laid for Pakistan. It’s the coldness, the detachment of this countrymen towards the martyrs and ghazis of this land which disturbs me and makes me fear all those who are poisoned and inclined towards knowing about the plots, pensions and houses being given as compensation to the martyrs’ families. Has someone ever thought that the so-called plots and houses cannot bring back the lives of these martyrs?

We should not forget the sequel of sacrifices and heroism committed by our armed forces for past so many decades. To sit comfortably in the air-conditioned rooms and criticize others is very easy, to doubt, defame and insult is effortless, but to go in the battlefield, to see the roaring gunfire and to get hit by a bullet and to receive a coffin of a loved one is not simple, but indeed painful. If you look at the barren faces of the children who have lost their fathers, the empty smiles of the young ladies who lost their partners, the wrinkled sad eyes of the old parents who received the wrapped coffin of their only son, then I am sure you will not find any place in the entire universe to hide your embarrassed face.

The largest non-polar glacier, Siachen is the place where no human lived or will ever wish to live. It is said that 97% of the causalities on Siachen occur due to temperature, which go down as low as 50 degree Celsius. Yes! This is the madness of Siachen. But our brave army men go to this highest battlefield for guarding it and as being and ex-military officer I must say, it is not a cakewalk.

I was posted on Siachen Glacier in 2014-15, where mountain peaks at an average are 20,000 feet. An officer has to stay there on the post for four and a half months— with complete tenure of attachment is 6 months. But my stay prolonged, due to my relief, I was sent back on medical grounds and my post stay was seven months and overall Siachen stay was of 11 months. There in wilderness, due to my prolonged stay, I developed HAPE (High Altitude Pulmonary Edema), means my lungs were filled with water due to inhaling of snow, drinking snowy water, eating snowy food for seven months resulting in thickness and clotting of blood and heart enlargement and my lower limbs reduced their power to only 30% as I lost half of my body weight.

I couldn’t even find helicopter rescue due to heavy blizzards and -55ºC and I had to descent from the mountain with the team, who were relying on my 30% lower limbs strength.

On our way back, nearly half of trek, one of my men fell into the crevice, nearly 60-70 feet down. It was 2 AM in the morning, when it happened and even as a solider this thing still overwhelms me with fear, and being the commander of a team, troops start looking towards you for a solution.

Holding the ground and rescuing a man was a challenge, which almost froze us. After struggling and fighting with nature for four hours, finally we rescued the individual. My story and a lot of stories like this shows that undoubtedly, it is the saga of courage, valor and commitment of a military man to defend Pakistan against external aggression, which makes him face not only the frostbites but also deadly diseases on the coldest battlefield.

While I am writing this and thinking about the families of these brave men, I realize that no one would ever be able to bring their happy moments with their fathers back; no one can ever bring back the fatherly hugs to the children and passionate embraces to the lonely wives, indeed no one can ever bring back their fathers, sons, husbands, brothers and friends.

We do not have any substitute, any replacement for the sacrifices these brave men have made for this motherland.

This is their tradition to lay down their lives for this country, as they have witnessed this from the day, they wore the uniform and carried a gun. There is no doubt that they will continue to uphold these revered traditions till the day they all are wrapped up in the green flag and become a part of the martyrs’ brigade, as they find eternal peace in laying down their lives.

The writer hails from Islamabad. He is an ex-military officer and now a Civil Servant. neiljoshua17@gmail.com.