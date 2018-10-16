Samangan’s police security chief killed in clash with Taliban

KABUL (TOLONews): Samangan’s police security chief, General Khawani Tahari along with six other security forces were killed in Monday night in a clash with Taliban in Darah Sof Payan district of the province, Samangan police said Tuesday.

According to the police three other soldiers were wounded in the clash.

Mohammad Monir Rahimi Samangan’s police spokesman said that the clash started Monday night in Zerki village of Darah Sof Payan district of the province.

According to Rahimi during the clash 14 Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others were wounded.

However, local sources told TOLOnews that Taliban have taken a number of security forces hostage, but the spokesman did not confirm this.

Taliban claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, in a sperate incident in Wardak province at least four Taliban insurgents were killed in a foreign forces airstrike.

Wardak local officials claim that the airstrike was conducted in Charkh district of the province and four Taliban insurgents including Hassbullah known as Ghorzang a Taliban group leader was killed.

No more information was provided by the local officials nor has the Taliban commented yet.

Advertisements