Samar becomes first Pakistani female cyclist to reach K2’s Base Camp

F.P. Report

GILGIT/BALTISTAN: Pakistani cyclist Samar Khan becomes the only female cyclist in the country to reach the world’s second-highest mountain K2’s base camp on a cycle.

Taking to Instagram, Samar confirmed that she has covered a long and tough distance to reach K2’s base camp.

“Doorway to Choghori (K2). The stage where prayers are answered or sometimes delayed, where I got to see the clear face of majestic Choghori, standing with grace,” she wrote.

It must be noted here that K2 is one of the dangerous mountains in the world. It is the second-largest peak after Mountain Everest – which is located in Nepal. Earlier this year, Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his partners John Snorri and MP Mohr lost their lives while summiting K2 to make a record in the winter season.