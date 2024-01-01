Samar Khan becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard down Europe’s highest peak

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adventure athlete Samar Khan said on Sunday she had ascended Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, and snowboarded down, becoming the first Pakistani woman to achieve the milestone.

Khan is a Pakistani adventure athlete and the first woman in the world to have cycled on the third largest non-polar glacial system, Biafo Glacier and Godwin Austen Glacier, in the Karakoram mountains of Gilgit Baltistan. She is also the first Pakistani to have cycled on the roof of Africa, Kilimanjaro in 2017.

“I’m pleased to announce that I have successfully climbed Europe’s highest peak, Mt. Elbrus, and snowboarded down, becoming the first Pakistani to pioneer this feat in the world of action sports,” Khan wrote on Instagram.

“I set out for the summit push around 3am and reached the top by 10am with a green flag, followed by an exhilarating snowboarding descent from Elbrus.”

In the past, Khan has been a mentee as part of the ESPNW Global Sports Mentoring Program in the US. She also runs an initiative, ‘Samar Camp’, offering sports camps like mountain biking, backpacking, and snowboarding for girls and women in Pakistan.

Khan won a silver medal in the Sadia Khan Championship in 2022 and emerged as the winner of the Red Bull Homerun snowboarding category in 2021.

Khan hails from Dir in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Courtesy: arabnews