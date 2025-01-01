Samina Peerzada reveals why she took 7-year break from showbiz

(Web Desk): Veteran Pakistani actor Samina Peerzada has revealed why she has not been part of any project for the past seven years.

The actor, who took a break from showbiz for some time, is making her return to the screen this Eid-ul-Azha through her horror movie Dimak. In a recent interview, she shared the reasons behind her long absence from acting projects.

Peerzada said her last drama was Balaa, which deeply affected her emotionally. In the drama, she played the role of an elderly mother who gradually loses her memory and eventually passes away.

She revealed that during the shooting of that drama, her own mother was going through the same condition—losing her memory. The character she portrayed closely resembled what her mother was experiencing. Samina said she would see her mother in that state in the morning, and then go to the shoot and play a similar role, which left a profound emotional impact on her.

She added that shortly after the drama’s shoot ended, her mother also passed away. This experience with the role and her mother’s condition left her mentally and emotionally drained. She decided to spend some time with her daughters, and soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic began, which also brought her projects to a halt.

It is worth mentioning that the horror-thriller film Dimak will be released on June 6, a day before Eid. The film also features Javed Sheikh, Sonya Hussyn, and Faisal Qureshi.