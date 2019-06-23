Samsam Bukhari calls opposition’s APC, ‘Apne Pyaron Ki Corruption’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari on Sunday raised questions over opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

“Opposition’s APC is nothing more than a ‘Apne Pyaron Ki Corruption’, Bukhari said in his reaction over the call of APC by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

The minister questioned the credibility of the APC under the chair of a non elected man.

He vowed every step to fail aimed to stop the incumbent government from putting the country on the path of prosperity.

Reiterating his government’s resolve to uplift south Punjab, he said the first time in the history of the provincial budget, a heavy amount has been reserved for the health sector in the province.

Yesterday, an All Parties’ Conference (APC) was called on June 26 in Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) and Awami National Party (ANP) will attend the APC, sources added.

The APC will discuss matters related to an anti-govt campaign, lockdown, approval of the budget, de-seating Chairman Senate and other issues.

The decision to hold the APC was taken during an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chair Bilawal and attended by Opposition leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.