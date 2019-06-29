Samsung launches exclusive series of TV line 2019

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today the launch of 2019 TV line, including new QLED 8K, QLED 4K & UHD models. Powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor, the 2019 QLED TV lineup features more screen size options, stunning picture quality enhancements, dazzling colors from every angle, exciting new design elements and intuitive smart TV upgrades.

Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director Samsung Pakistan Mr. Roy Chang said that Samsung has been the no. 1 selling TV brand for consecutive 13 years globally. The new series of QLED 8K, QLED 4K and UHD TVs will give our customers the best viewing experience ever as we continue to innovate and offer the best in technology.

A more pristine picture

The 2019 Q80 feature ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology, which restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly onto the screen. Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, Ultra Viewing Angle provides a vibrant picture regardless of the viewing position.

In addition, Q80 model offer Direct Full Array technology that uses a panel featuring concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs. These L EDs adjust automatically to display deeper blacks and purer whites, delivering stunning images with 100% color volume and pristine contrast.

A more intelligent quantum processor

Q900 Series 8K TVs incorporate Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor 8K, which upscales lower resolution content to stunningly crisp 8K while also allowing for playback of native 8K content. This year’s models also utilize the Quantum Processor 8K that optimizes audio and video to the specific content on the screen. It can also create an even more detailed sound experience by tailoring the audio settings to the specific layout of the room.

Samsung’s new QLED 4K models also feature their own proprietary Quantum Processor 4K. No matter the resolution of the source content, the Quantum Processor 4K can use AI upscaling to deliver improved brightness, picture quality and sound optimized for each scene.

As announced at CES 2019, Samsung will take the user experience to the next level by offering iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart TV models. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via firmware update. In an industry first, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available soon on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.

A more convenient content experience

2019 Samsung Smart TVs offer even more ways for users to discover and watch content. The Universal Guide features an improved AI algorithm that leverages a user’s subscription services, favorite content, and TV viewing habits to offer customized recommendations about what to watch. Users will be able to leverage the New Bixby feature on 2019 QLED TVs and soon use Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to easily control their TVs and access their content through voice commands.

Users can quickly and easily navigate their content with Samsung’s OneRemote. And with the addition of Far Field Voice Capability on the OneRemote, users can use voice commands to control their TV even if they are across the room from their remote.

A more immersive gaming experience

Real Game Enhancer optimizes the gaming experience through a unique set of gaming features. This year, Real Game Enhancer features AMD Radeon Freesync™ variable refresh rate technology, which helps prevent tearing and stuttering, as well as Game Motion Plus, which removes motion blur and judder.

Real Game Enhancer combines these technical innovations with Auto Game Mode, which minimizes input lag on compatible devices. It also includes AI-based audio and video enhancements that optimize the settings to delivering cinematic sound and smooth, lifelike visuals that can remain clear even during bright and dark scenes.

A more customizable ambient mode

Introduced in 2018, Samsung’s award-winning Ambient Mode returns to Samsung’s 2019 QLED 4K and 8K TV models. Ambient Mode complements any living space by turning a blank screen into a decorative or informational display when the TV is not in active use. It can provide useful daily information, like the time, weather forecast, or that day’s headlines. It can also display artistic content like photos and works of art.

This year, Ambient Mode offers users an even greater variety of artistic and decorative pieces for the home, through new decorative patterns, photos, and artwork, and mattes, as well as new ways to display information on the TV.

