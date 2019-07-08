Samsung likely to have Two Time of Flight (ToF) cameras in the Galaxy Note 10

Monitoring Desk

SEOUL: Samsung is expected to go liberal with the use of Time of Flight (ToF) cameras in its smartphones, with one each in the rear and the front as well. The news has emerged out of Vietnam where the ToF lens maker has issued an official statement confirming that they are expanding their capacity to manufacture ToF lenses for Samsung smartphones. You would usually be exposed to leaks and rumors on upcoming smartphones. These leaks would have come out of some component supplier. But this time, the component vendor has left no one in doubt.

The immediate question on everyone’s mind is whether Samsung will fit a Time of Flight camera on the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 which is slated for an August 7 launch. At this point, it is just in the form of speculation. The phone is already expected to have a triple camera setup and now the ToF lens will make it 4 sensors in the rear. There are also questions being raised on what the Time of Flight camera could do in the rear camera setup. The front display is in any case expected to include a Time of Flight camera to facilitate the facial ID feature.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is receiving all the attention, there is also the rumor that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be the first device out in the market with the ToF camera in the rear. Besides these two models, the suggestion is that Samsung may include these lenses in the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones as well. The A series phones are considered way below in the pegging order and still they may sport the Time of Flight cameras if one goes by these rumors.

All these would mean the South Korean major will require a huge quantity of these optical components. Here’s where the statement by Kolen, the maker of these ToF lenses, has come handy. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 phones are being assembled in Vietnam and that is where Kolen will be making their lenses as well.

Courtesy: (technobezz.com)