Sana flays attack on security men

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces checkpost in Zarghoon area of Balochistan.

In a condemnations statement issued here, he expressed deep grief over the loss of three officials in the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs. Rana Sanaullah offered special prayers for the martyrs, emphasising their sacrifice and the bravery of the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He affirmed that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would not be in vain and reassured the nation that the scourge of terrorism would be completely eradicated in the near future.