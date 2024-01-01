Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik enjoying time in New York

NEW YORK (Web Desk) : Nowadays, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik are enjoying their honeymoon trip in the USA.

They have been uploading scenic pictures and Instagram stories from New York.

Sana Javed shared the beautiful stories of rain while Shoaib Malik shared many solo pictures.

The two also shared a couple picture. Here we have gathered all the pictures from their ongoing honeymoon trip.

Sana Javed is a super gorgeous and talented Pakistani television and film actor who has garnered success through her famous television dramas that Pyare Afzal, Zara Yad Kar and Khaani.

Her other notable dramas include Romeo Weds Heer, Aye Musht E Khak, Kala Doriya, Mana Ka Gharana.

Her recent drama Sukoon was loved by the fans. Sana Javed got married to Shoaib Malik in the start of 2024.

The couple often faces public backlash after marriage.

The two celebrities don’t respond to the unnecessary public criticism as they are happy together.