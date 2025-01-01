Sana Mir inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

LONDON (Agencies): Former captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team Sana Mir on Monday, was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

The former off-spinner, who represented Pakistan for around 15 years, became the first woman cricketer from the country to be added to the prestigious list of sports.

Overall, she is the eighth Pakistani cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir, Zaheer Abbas, Waqar Younis and Hanif Mohammad.

Mir also became only the 14th female cricketer in the world to be inducted into the elusive list.

“This is quite an emotional moment for me,” said Mir on her induction. It has been a long journey from playing cricket on the streets of Pakistan to getting here.

“There was a time when there were not enough women cricketers in Pakistan and nobody to look up to as a role model. Today, there are so many female cricketers who are examples for everyone.”

Mir, who made her international debut for Pakistan in December 2005 against Sri Lanka at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, went on to represent the green shirts in 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is.

During her illustrious career, she picked up 240 international wickets across white-ball formats besides scoring 2450 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

She was also the first Pakistani woman cricketer to top the ICC Women’s ODI Players Rankings besides being the first Asian woman cricketer to play 100 T20Is as well as the first Pakistani woman to complete the century of ODIs.

Sana Mir was also the first woman cricketer to be named the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricketer of the Year.

Mir was also one of the longest reigning captains of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, leading the green shirts for eight years, which included two Asian Games gold medal triumphs in 2010 and 2014, respectively.