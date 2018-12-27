Sanam Bhutto to be appointed on key post in PPP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to appoint Sanam Bhutto on the important post in the party; the decision was taken in the wake of possible arrest of Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, PPP leaders, during Central Executive Committee meeting, discussed the participation of Sanam Bhutto along with Bilawal Bhutto in public campaigns.

The members also deliberated on the countrywide protests in case of Zardari’s detention and devised strategy to unite all the party workers and members of national and provincial assemblies in this regard.

The legal panel will also challenge the joint investigation team (JIT) report and allegations in the court.

Meanwhile, party leaders have also warned of severe consequences if Zardari gets arrested.

On the other hand, Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto’s daughters Asifa and Bakhtawar also attended the meeting.