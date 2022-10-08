Sana’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A special judicial magistrate has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday.

According to details, senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar has issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party has been constituted to arrest the federal minister. In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an inquiry.

The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister. A Punjab police team will soon reach Kohsar Police Station Islamabad. The local police will be informed as per the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department stated that the Rawalpindi police would comply with court orders and arrest the minister. “The court will be informed if Rana Sanaullah’s arrest did not take place,” the home department added. Earlier in August, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, the minister blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021. The FIR’s copy read that Rana Sanaullah’s statement has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

Kohsar police refuse arresting Rana Sanaullah citing jurisdiction issues: Officers at the Koshar police station of Islamabad refused to arrest Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying his residence is out of their jurisdiction.

According to details, an anti-corruption team led by Inspector Abdur Rehman reached Kohsar Police station with a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader. However, they had to return disappointed as the Koshar police refused to arrest the federal minister citing his residence out of their jurisdiction. The anti-corruption team was advised to contact the police station that has Sanaullah’s residence in its jurisdiction. The address mentioned on the arrest warrant is from Faisalabad, Kohsar police said. (INP)