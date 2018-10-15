Sanath Jayasuriya, former Sri Lanka captain, charged with two corruption breaches

COLOMBO (Agencies): Sanath Jayasuriya, one of the game’s greatest one-day batsmen, has been charged with two counts of failing to co-operate with anti-corruption investigators, plunging Sri Lankan cricket into crisis.

It is understood the charges relate to Jayasuriya failing to hand over all his mobile phones and devices to International Cricket Council detectives and not co-operating in interviews during a 12-month investigation.

It is also believed the charges relate to the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Hambantota in July 2017 when Jayasuriya was chairman of selectors.

The action against Jayasuriya, announced on Monday by the ICC, is only part of a wide-ranging series of investigations into Sri Lanka cricket with others individuals also likely to face charges in the coming weeks.

Alex Marshall, the ICC’s head of anti-corruption, was in Sri Lanka last week to brief the England players and also met with the country’s president and prime minister to update them on his investigation. The ICC are lobbying the Sri Lanka government to make match-fixing and cricket corruption a criminal offence.

Last week the ICC charged three Hong Kong players with corruption offences and have been working on an in-depth investigation in Sri Lanka for more than a year.

The news about Jayasuriya will rock Sri Lankan cricket. He is one of the game’s greatest one-day batsmen and was a revered figure in Sri Lanka when he was a player. He was part of the 1996 World Cup-winning team and the fourth highest ever runscorers in ODI cricket.

Since retiring in 2011, Jayasuriya has served twice as chairman of selectors, standing down for a second time last year. The announcement of the charges has come at a time when Sri Lankan cricket is reeling from the poor performances of the team and the recent sacking of one-day captain Angelo Mathews, who was dismissed after a poor Asia Cup campaign and publicly accused of not being fit enough.

Jayasuriya is also a well-known figure on the private Twenty20 league circuit and is a former MP in Sri Lanka. He has 14 days to respond to the ICC charges.

He is facing one count of failing to hand over information or documentation and “obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation.”

