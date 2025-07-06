Sanaullah calls for dialogue to resolve political issues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has called for dialogue and democratic cooperation to resolve political and electoral issues in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government believes in moving forward through consensus rather than confrontation.

Responding to concerns about reserved seats, he said that constitutional and legal procedures were followed, and no party was denied its due share unfairly.

He urged all political parties to return to the parliament and engage constructively to address national issues.