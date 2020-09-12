Sanaullah terms NAB as ‘Opposition Control Agency’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that government is using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against opposition and termed the bureau as ‘Opposition Control Agency’.

Rana Sanaullah, while talking to media, said that All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on September 20 and PML-N will honor decisions taken in the conference.

PML-N leader also condemned the motorway gang-rape incident and criticized government for law and order situation of the country. He said that with such an attitude of CCPO Lahore, justice cannot be done.

He further said that government is appointing police officers who are willing to interfere in local bodies elections.