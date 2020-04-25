Sania Nishtar announces NADRA offices will open from April 27

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has announced that offices of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will open from Tuesday (April 27, 2020) which would facilitate the three to four percent beneficiaries who were facing problems in their bio-metric verification.

Addressing a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Nishtar said transparency was crucial in the Ehsaas programme.

Dr. Nishtar said the applicants must avoid unnecessary visits to the payment centers who had not received message of collecting their payments.

She said the condition of renewal of expired Computerized National Identity Cards had been withdrawn to facilitate the beneficiaries.

Terming Ehsaas a historic program, Nishtar said that transparency in the relief program was being ensured, adding that the government has distributed funds among 2.3 million deserving families in Punjab.