Sanjay Dutt eager to meet Javed Miandad in LPL

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Prominent Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed his desire to meet Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad.

In a video message for the former skipper of the national cricket team, Javed Miandad, Bollywood celebrity Sanjay Dutt extended his greetings and expressed his desire to meet him soon in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

In the clip, Sanjay Dutt, who has recently joined the Lankan Premier League as the co-owner of the T20 franchise team, B Love Kandy, shared his fondness for Javed Miandad and the mentor of the team. “It feels so good to see you after this long. See you soon in Kandy,” Dutt addressed Miandad in the video.

Sharing the clip on his Twitter handle, the cricket icon wrote, “Thank you Dear @duttsanjay and @OmarKhanOK2 for all the love, anxiously waiting to join @BLoveKandy in August 2023 in #LPL2023.”

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth edition of LPL, the T20 franchise cricket tournament in Sri Lanka, is scheduled to be played between five teams, from July 31 to August 22.

A total of 13 Pakistan cricketers were roped in for the upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in the player auction which took place last month.

Notably, before the auction took place, some of Pakistan’s notable cricketers had already found new homes in the LPL. Leading the charge is the formidable Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, who will be representing the Colombo Strikers.

Joining Babar in the LPL was the young and fiery fast bowler, Naseem Shah, who had also been acquired by the Colombo franchise.

Another key addition to the LPL is the explosive batsman, Fakhar Zaman, who will be donning the colours of the B-Love Kandy team.