Sanjay Dutt joins cast of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj

MUMBAI: A few days back Yash Raj Films announced the historical drama Prithviraj, based on the life of great Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan with Akshay Kumar playing the title role.

The film is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is known for popular TV serial Chanakya and acclaimed films like Pinjar and Mohalla Assi. And now we know the name of another big actor who is part of the big project. It’s Sanjay Dutt and he has confirmed the news himself. The actor is currently busy promoting his home production Prasthanam and while doing a promotional interview with a leading channel, he confirmed his presence in the film.

The actor was answering a question of doing variety of roles in his upcoming films and here’s what he said, “Ya, it’s diverse, the kind of characters I am playing. Again, which is great. Sadak is also there and I am doing Panipat – Abdali and in Shamshera I am playing Shudh Singh Ji and Prithviraj Chauhan, I am doing KGF. So, it’s a lot of variety, it’s great and Bhuj, of course.”

YRF’S Prithviraj is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020. Sanjay Dutt has an impressive lineup of films for the coming year.