Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt starts shooting of Sadak 2

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are all set to collaborate once again after a long break in Sadak-2.

Sadak was directed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and daughter Pooja Bhatt and it was a musical hit and the music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan.

Sanjay and Mahesh also worked together in many films like Naam, Dushman, Kartoos, Gumrah, Kabzaa and Naam between the ’80s and’90s.

Now Mahesh Bhatta is planning Sadak 2 with Dutt and daughter Pooja Bhatt again and both have apparently the time of their lives on the sets of Sadak 2 and it showed in the picture after Pooja Bhatt posted a picture of the duo on her social media account.

Advertisements