Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to his father

(Web Desk): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid heartfelt tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt on his 95th birth anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the 64-year-old actor shared a post, featuring two pictures of his father Sunil, honoring him.

The initial monochrome picture depicted a childhood memory, where Sanjay and his sister, Priya Dutt could be seen playing with their father Sunil, who was holding his daughter’s arms.

On the other hand, the Bhoomi actor was seen playing with his little sister’s hand.

The second candid picture featured young Sunil reading a letter, while having a bright smile on his face.

The Panipat actor captioned the post, “Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.”

As soon as he shared the post, fans immediately took to the comment section to express their emotions.

One fan wrote, @duttsanjay pure soul person he was dutt sahib,” while the others dropped heart emojis.

For the unversed, Sunil Dutt died at the age of 75 due to heart attack on 25 May 2005.