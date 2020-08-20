Sanjay Dutt to have initial treatment in Mumbai, says Maanayata Dutt

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The news of superstar Sanjay Dutt’s recent illness shook everyone up. The actor, who’s life has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride, announced to everyone last week that he will be taking some time to concentrate on the treatment. As the Dutt family stands together in these trying times, the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement on the same.

The statement by Maanayata says; “To all of Sanju’s fans and well-wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.

As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in.