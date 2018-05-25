Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ trailer to be released on May 30th

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to take the nation by storm with his performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has already garnered a lot of attention after Ranbir’s looks leaked online before the release of the teaser.

The uncanny resemblance of the actor with Sanjay Dutt sparked a kind of buzz that hasn’t been generated in Bollywood for a while. After the release of the teaser, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. It has now been confirmed that the trailer of Sanju will be out on May 30, 2018.

Every day from tomorrow till the release of the trailer, posters unveiling different characters of the film will be released. We are all set to watch the magic unveil, what about you?

Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

