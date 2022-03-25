Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties with British investors

ISLAMABAD (APP): A four-member delegation of British investors here on Friday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Friday and discussed ways for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of investment.

The delegation included Albert Barry lesse (MD Cribgogh ltd), Thomas Albert Lesse (MD Trulux Group), Jeremy Derek Moxey ( Trulux Group), Andrew John Edwards ( Trulux Group), said a news release.

Apprising the delegation of Pakistan’s friendly investment policies, the Chairman underlined that the environment for investors in Pakistan was conducive which the British should also take benefit from.

“Business and economic ties between the two countries would help bring people closer together. In order to stabilise the economy, we should try to build the confidence of the investors”, he stresses.

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of Gwadar and how the Gwadar Port; Pakistan’s biggest infrastructure project could become a game-changer for the entire region, adding that the multi-billion project was emerging as a new economic hub and the British investors should also need to seize the opportunity by investing in Gwadar.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said, “Gwadar will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.”

Pakistan had historical ties with the United Kingdom. Such business and investment-related visits would help accelerate the economic activities, Sanjrani said.

On the occasion, Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized that scores of Pakistanis living in the UK were playing the role of a bridge between the two countries.

Senators Shibli Faraz and Saifullah Khan Niazi were also present during the meeting.

