Sanjrani eulogizes WHO for providing relief to far-flunged areas of Balochistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday eulogized Country Director World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Pulitha Gunrathana Mahipala for his efforts to providing relief to far-flung areas and underprivileged population of Balochistan.

During his visit to WHO office here accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, he said the organization should focus on providing clean water and food to the people of the area.

Sadiq Sajrani said that WHO’s efforts to protect people from epidemics and diseases in affected areas were commendable.

He said that a special health committee had been established on the request of the WHO chief and the committee would work with the advice of the organization and play a key role in providing basic health services to the people of Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.

“WHO has played an excellent role in providing basic health facilities to remote and backward areas of flood-affected Balochistan.

I also thank you on behalf of the people and government of Balochistan,” he added.

Dr. Pulitha Gunrathana welcomed the Chairman Senate and handed over the necessary medical equipment for the flood-affected districts of Balochistan, including ambulances, bikes, ultrasound, x-ray machines and medicines.

The ambulances and bikes were specially provided for Chagai district of Balochistan. Dr. Pulitha Gunrathna said that Pakistan was currently facing a severe natural disaster and WHO was providing health centers, medical equipment and other items.

There are Malaria, Dengue and Diarrhea outbreaks in the flood affected areas and people are also facing malnutrition.

He said that WHO was working to eliminate malnutrition among the children, adding “we are trying to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan in this difficult time.After the initial relief efforts, we need to focus on difficult and important phase of rehabilitation”. (APP)