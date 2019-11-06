Home
Advertise with Us
E-Paper/Pakistan
E-Paper/America
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
Business
Fashion
Arts & Literature
Editorial
Article
About Us
Contact Us
SANLIURFA: A photo taken from Sanliurfa province of Turkey shows Turkish and Russian troops ahead of second joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates
The Frontier Post
/
November 6, 2019
Home
Advertise with Us
E-Paper/Pakistan
E-Paper/America
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
Business
Fashion
Arts & Literature
Editorial
Article
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures