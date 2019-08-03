Sanofi, PBS for AKUH partner to improve access to cancer therapy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited (Sanofi) and the Patients’ Behbud Society (PBS) for Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) announced a collaboration to support patients suffering from breast, head & neck and prostate cancer through a “Patient Access Program”. The initiative will help lessen the out-of-pocket financial burden on patients and allow sustainable access to Sanofi’s original research oncology product.

At the MoU signing ceremony, held at AKUH’s Patient’s Behbud Society, Asim Jamal (MD & GM, Sanofi Pakistan), said, “Sanofi as a global healthcare company, shares responsibility with governments, health care organizations and other players to improve access to quality healthcare.

Ensuring equitable access for all is a complex challenge, therefore we are constantly innovating for solutions that contribute to scaling up efficient health systems. Through this partnership, PBS and Sanofi shall be playing their part in promoting access to cancer therapy for eligible (mustehiq) patients.”

The Patients’ Behbud Society (PBS) for The Aga Khan University Hospital is an independent, charitable society responsible for collecting and disbursing zakat, in order to help mustehiq patients receive high quality medical treatment at The Aga Khan University Hospital. PBS assists the most underprivileged members of society, without any discrimination or compromise on the quality of care.

“This collaboration underlines the value that can be created by stakeholders in the healthcare sector by forging alliances that enhance access of quality life-saving therapies. Saving one patients life through this program will mean saving an entire family. PBS is thankful to Sanofi for helping us bridge the gap between underserved populations and access. Over the years, PBS programs have dispelled the notion that only the well-off can afford treatment at AKUH, “commented Nadeem Mustafa Khan, President of Patient’s Behbud Society. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide and Pakistan ranks #1 in Asian countries with the highest incidence of breast cancer. The rising incidence of head & neck and prostate cancer in Pakistan is also alarming therefore the need for such programs is crucial. With increasing number of patients and rising health costs, this collaboration will enable PBS to extend assistance to a greater number of patients than before and will benefit a significant number of breast, head & neck and prostate cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi.