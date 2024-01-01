Santner named New Zealand white ball captain

HAMILTON (AFP) : Spin bowler Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain for both white ball formats Wednesday, filling a six-month vacancy since teammate Kane Williamson stood down.

Santner, who has played 107 one-day internationals and 106 Twenty20 internationals, will begin his tenure with a three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka from December 28.

The 32-year-old has previously led New Zealand in 28 white ball matches, some on a stand-in basis after Williamson relinquished the role following the T20 World Cup in June.

Santner described the full-time appointment as a “huge honour”.

“When you’re a young kid, the dream was always to play for New Zealand, but to have the opportunity to officially lead my country in two formats is special,” he said.

“It’s a new challenge and I’m excited to get stuck into the important period of white ball cricket that we have ahead of us.”

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Santner would bring a “calm and collected” approach to leadership, with his appointment allowing Test captain Tom Latham to focus on the longer format.

“Tom’s doing a great job as full-time Test captain since taking over in October, and we’re keen to allow him to focus on that job which requires a considerable amount of time and energy,” Stead said.

Santner’s appointment comes a day after he was named player-of-the-match in New Zealand’s 423-run win over England in the third Test in Hamilton.

He took seven wickets and hit 76 and 49 with the bat.