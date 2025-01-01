Santner wants New Zealand to keep ‘open mind’ for Champions Trophy final

DUBAI (AFP): New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said on Saturday mid-match communications and adaptability regarding the pitch in this weekend’s Champions Trophy final against India could be key to success.

Sunday’s final in Dubai will decide the winner of the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions and come in the title clash unbeaten in four matches. The pitches have been vastly different in the two countries. Pakistan tracks produced big totals, in contrast to the slow and turning decks of the Dubai stadium.

“I think we have to kind of go in with an open mind of how the pitch will play, and then adjust accordingly,” Santner told reporters.

“Get those communications back to the groups, what you think a good score is. Yeah, I think we obviously, it could be a 300 wicket, we don’t know I guess yet, but it could also be a 250 kind of winning score.

“So, I think there will be periods throughout this game on both sides where you’re under pressure for a period of time. But if you can kind of withstand that and get through, it might get easier,” he added.

The highest total at Dubai in this 50-over tournament was Australia’s 264 in the semi-final and India overhauled the score with 11 balls to spare. New Zealand went down to India by 44 runs in the last group meeting at the venue where the Black Caps restricted the opposition to 249 before being dismissed for 205. “We’ll learn from that,” said Santner. “We know India are probably going to go in with the same team. So, I think we have to be ready and be adaptable for what’s coming.”

‘Third time lucky’

India have played four spinners in their last two matches on a sluggish pitch that has aided slow bowlers. India’s Varun Chakravarthy returned figures of 5-42 with his mystery spin — lot of variations — and remains a potent threat in the final. “He’s obviously a world-class bowler we’ve seen it here and obviously in the IPL and that little bit of mystery,” said left-arm spinner Santner.

“But it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they’ll learn from the other day. If the pitch plays a similar way, it’s going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners.”

The tournament’s tangled schedule, with teams flying in and out of the UAE from Pakistan while India have stayed put, has been hugely controversial.

New Zealand beat South Africa in the semi-final in Lahore and flew back to Dubai. “I think it was a bit of a shock,” Santner said on the temperature in the two cities. “Jumped up 10 degrees in the last four days for us. But I think, obviously, coming off a semi-final win, the guys are in pretty good spirits.”

Fast bowler Matt Henry is racing against time to recover for the final after he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding in the semi-final. “Matt’s going to have a bowl just to see how he is,” said Santner. “Yeah and then I guess we’ll make a call after that.” New Zealand will be looking to win the tournament for the second time, having done so in 2000 when they beat India in the final.

New Zealand also beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021. “Hopefully we’re third time lucky,” Santner said. “But no, I think we know India are going to be a challenge tomorrow,” he added.