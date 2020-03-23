SAPM Firdous calls for collective efforts to defeat coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has called for giving impetus to collective efforts to overcome coronavirus.

On twitter on Monday, she said we have to revive the spirit of harmony and solidarity at this critical juncture.

The Special Assistant also urged the international community to help the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that oppression unleashed against minorities in India has endorsed the two nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam.