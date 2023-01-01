SAPM flays judiciary over interference in politics

ISLAMABAD (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan on Thursday criticized the superior judiciary for what he called the last six years’ “lopsided judgments” that he claimed demonstrated favouritism and interfered with the country’s politics.

Speaking to the media, he cited 16 specific cases, including those involving Hanif Abbasi and Zulfi Bukhari, and argued that the decisions delivered in the last six years have had a significant impact on the political history of the country. He referred to a tweet by senior journalist Talat Hussain, who asserted that certain judgments of the superior judiciary have had a negative impact on the country’s politics.

According to Khan, the purpose of some of these judgments was to remove former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from power while benefiting the leaders of the PTI. He called on the Chief Justice to form a larger bench to review and possibly overturn certain decisions. SAPM contended that Nawaz Sharif was unfairly disqualified for life in the Panama case on weak grounds, and criticized the court’s remarks as being inadequate. He further alleged that Shahzad Akbar and NAB were tasked with removing Nawaz Sharif from the political arena to make way for Imran Khan and that Saqib Nisar cleared Imran Khan of any wrongdoing and helped him attain power.

He claimed that Saqib Nisar’s son was caught selling PTI party tickets and that the Supreme Court appeared to have favoured one player to attain power. He criticized the PTI for turning Punjab into a desert and diverting funds to Taunsa Sharif, the former Chief Minister’s constituency. Khan compared Imran Khan to former US President Donald Trump and asserted that he would pay the price for his alleged crimes. He also called for a suo moto action against PTI for their attacks on the courts and police, claiming that the state had been held hostage and that their crimes were unforgivable.

According to Malik Ahmed Khan, Imran Khan dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies as part of a conspiracy to erode people’s confidence in democracy, create controversy surrounding elections, and disrupt the election cycle. He further alleged that PTI had an agenda of promoting anarchy in the country.