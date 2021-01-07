SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar resigns from his post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar has resigned from his post over IPPs issue, local news channel reported, on Thursday, quoting its sources.

According to the TV channel, Tabish Gohar has been facing difficulties in talks with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for adopting a tough stance.

Reports said Gohar had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday via Whatsapp which has been accepted. Reports said he was disheartened by the interference in his professional affairs.

Tabish Gohar was appointed as SAPM on October 1, 2020. He had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years. He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015.

According to the website of the power supply company, under Tabish Gohar’s leadership, the company made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012.