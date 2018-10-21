Saqib Nisar reviews issues of Mangla Power House

F.P. Report

JHELUM: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday toured Magla Dam along with a delegation of Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and reviewed all the issues of Mangla Power House.

Relevant officials gave him detailed briefing on Magla Dam and the power house during his brief stay at Wapda Rest House.

The chief justice was informed about low water reception at the dam the following year and production of electricity through it.

Wapda officials, the chief engineer, resident engineer and member of the power house were also present on this occasion.

Saqib Nisar also visited Magla View Resort and Mangla Fort.

Recently, the Wapda has decided that it will soon begin the process to purchase land for the construction of Mohmand Dam.

Wapda Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain said the Wapda will pay appropriate compensation to the locals for their land and other assets and also develop infrastructure, health and education facilities and water supply schemes in the area as its corporate social responsibility.

He said Mohmand Dam is immensely important, as it will store 1.2 million acre feet of water for irrigating agriculture land and generating 800 megawatts of energy.

