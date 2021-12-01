Saqlain to continue as head coach for West Indies series

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as Pakistan cricket team head coach for the series against West Indies after being appointed as the interim coach.

The series against West Indies will kick off from December 13 where both teams will play a T20 and one-day international series.

“Saqlain will continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for the limited-overs series against West Indies,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander have both resigned from their coaching positions and PCB is yet to name their replacements.

Speaking about the coaching positions, the official added: “In a few days we are to make a decision on that. One thing is certain that Saqlain will continue to be the head coach of the team for the series against West Indies.”