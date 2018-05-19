Sar-i-Pul traffic police accused of illegally taking money from drivers

Monitoring Desk

SAR-I-PUL: Some drivers of Non-Custom Paid Vehicles in northern Sar-i-Pul province have accused traffic officials over manually charging drivers and taking money from them but police rejected the allegation.

According to reports thousands of NCPV in recent years entered Afghanistan in violation to the traffic laws of the country. The government of Afghanistan besides the decision of Council of Minister over NCPV and right-hand drive vehicles was unable to stop its import.

Ahmad Zubair, one of the drives of NCPV, told Pajhwok the drivers on different routes in Sar-i-Pul were being asked for money by traffic official and the drivers have almost lost their patience.

He said police illegally took money from the drivers on the highways. He added the economic situation of the people were not good and thus purchased NCPV to earn money and feed their families.

“If police charge us over violation of traffic law they should do it according to the legal method and give us with the charge sheet so that the money go to the nation’s treasury.” He added traffic police charged drivers from 50 to 100 afghanis and this made the driver very depressed. Traffic Police Director Col Abdul Ghafar Mir acknowledged the creation of check-points and added traffic police never took money illegally from drivers.

He assured to act on the spot if the driver proved illegal demand for money by traffic official, he said.

He added over 70 percent vehicles in Sar-i-Pul were driver without registration.

