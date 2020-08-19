Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Oh No! It looks like the friendship between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has gone kaput. The two who are extremely active on social media have unfollowed each other. #SarTik are one of the most-loved jodis and this news is going to break the hearts of many.

The craze for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan began right from the time of Koffee With Karan in 2018. The young lady who was soon going to make her debut said she would love to go on a coffee date with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama hunk. The actress’ statement went viral and people started shipping them.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were signed on for Love Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali. They bonded beautifully during the making of the film. Kartik Aaryan had also flown down to Bangkok to be with Sara Ali Khan on her birthday. He spent a couple of days with her as she shot for Coolie No.1. Likewise, Sara Ali Khan was seen in Lucknow when he was in the city shooting for his film. They explored the city together. Fans were thrilled to see the adorable duo spending time together.