Sara Ali Khan extends love to brother Ibrahim on his 21st birthday

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘baby’ brother Ibrahim on his 21st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor posted a video recorded by their mother Amrita Singh.

In the video, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen chilling at a beautiful location.

She wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother!”

“Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter.”

“Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best.”

