Sara Ali Khan shares sizzling photos in peach-coloured two-piece swimsuit

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan dropped new snaps and the sizzling pictures featured her dressed in a peach tie and dye two-piece bikini with a snake printed cover-up. Sara looks hot with dewy makeup, tousled wavy hair, natural blush and soft pink lips.

Sara Ali Khan seems to be setting the weekend mood right with the latest pictures she posted on her Instagram handle. Looking stunning in the bikini top, Sara posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and we bet that it would be hard to take your eyes off her.

Sara is quite active on her social media and never fails to impress her followers with some gorgeous pictures of her. In the recent pictures too, the diva is slaying and how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted two pictures of herself where she is sitting on the floor wearing a bikini top.

The moment Sara Ali Khan posted these pictures, fans started pouring love in the comments section. From heart emojis, love-struck emojis to fire emojis, fans posted it all in the comments section.

Even famous designer Manish Malhotra posted a heart and lovestruck emoji in the comments section. Even her aunt Saba Ali Khan was quick to comment “Mahsha’Allah”.

On the work front, Sara she was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Dhanush and directed by Aanand L. Rai.