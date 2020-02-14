Sara Mahboob wins ladies tennis title

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sarah Mahboob Khan clinched the ladies singles title of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships played here at PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

Sarah Mahboob build up the winning lead 2-0 by breaking 2nd game of Sara Mansoor. Sara level the score 2-2 all by breaking third game of Sarah Maboob and the score went up to 6-6 all as both the players held their respective services.

There was tough fight seen in the tie break as score went up to 5 points all at this stage Sara Mansoor hit the ball out and then hit the ball into the net.

Sarah Mahboob was in fine touch in the second set and did not allow her opponent to settle down with her powerful forehand shorts and won the second set and tile at 6-3. She got the winner prize of Rs 30,000 while Sara Mansoor pocketed Rs18,000.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the winner and runner-up. Khawar Hyat Khan, SEVP PTF, Lt. Col. (R) Gul Rehman, Secretary PTF, Hameed-ul-Haq and foreign players of ITF Juniors witnessed the Final.

Ladies Singles (Final): Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Sara Manasoor 7-6(5), 6-3.