Sara, Meheq move in Tennis finals

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sara Mansoor and Meheq Khokar on Friday moved in the finals of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi.

In Ladies Singles semifinals, Sara Mansoor beat Hania Navaid by 6-1, 6-2 while Meheq Khokar beat Syeda Eraj Batool by 6-0, 6-1, said a press release issued here.

Boys Singles Under-14, Boys Singles Under-18 and Men’s Singles were also played in the Championships.

In Boys Singles Under-14 semifinals, Mathair Muhammad beat Hasnain Ali by 5-3, 4-2 while Hamid Israr beat Taha Aman by 4-1, 4-0.

In Boys Singles Under-18 semifinals, Haseesh Kumar beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-4 while Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Ali by 7-5, 6-3. In Men’s Singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Mudasir Murtaza by 6-0, 6-1.