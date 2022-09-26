Sara murder case: Court grants remand of Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD (PPI): As police continued to investigate the murder of a Canadian national Sara Inam allegedly by her husband, a local Islamabad court approved on Monday a three-day physical remand of accused Shah Nawaz and a one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir— the accused’s father—for his alleged involvement in the crime at a Chak Shahzad residence.

During the hearing, Ayaz told the court that he would fight his case by himself, adding that he was in Chakwal at the time of the incident and reported the incident to the Islamabad police himself because he feared that no one else would be injured in the incident.

He further said, “If you accuse me, give me some evidence. There is nothing against me. When such incidents happen in society, the crime scene is changed.” On behalf of the police, a request was made for further physical remand of the accused to investigate the Sara Inam murder case, on which the court granted one more day physical remand of Ayaz Amir and another three-day for his son Shahnawaz.

It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, the police arrested the journalist’s son Shahnawaz Amir for allegedly killing his wife Sara Inam, 37, a day after she arrived from Dubai — where she had been working. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in the capital’s Shahzad Town suburb where the suspect lived along with his mother.

Meanwhile, a local court in Islamabad has granted interim bail for three days to the wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir in the Sara Inam murder case in which her son Shahnawaz Amir is the prime suspect. Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail on Monday heard the pre-arrest bail petition of accused Samina Shah and granted her an interim bail for three days.

However, the judge directed Ayaz’s wife to participate in the investigation process. The judge also asked her to submit a surety bond worth Rs50,000. Earlier in the day, wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir filed a petition in a local court of Islamabad seeking pre-arrest bail in the Sara Inam murder case.

Accused Samina Shah filed her bail petition through barrister Hasnat Gul. In her petition, she beseeched the court to accept her pre-arrest bail plea as she was facing health issues. She said that her slain daughter-in-law’s uncle and aunt nominated her in Sara’s murder case.

She said she had been living in the farmhouse for past several years. She got information regarding Sara’s murder in a phone call which she received at 9:12am. She said she ran towards her daughter-in-law’s room but by that time she had been murdered. She went on to say that she told Shahnawaz Amir to stay in the room, but by that time her husband Ayaz Amir had informed the police. She stated that police reached their farmhouse in a few minutes.

She said she had no connection with the murder incident, nor was she a witness to the crime. A local court in Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for the father and mother of Shahnawaz Amir who was accused of murdering his Canadian wife at his home in Shak Shahzad after a row over a “family issue” on Friday. Police arrested his father journalist Ayaz Amir on Saturday and court granted Ayaz’s physical remand for one day.

