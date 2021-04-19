Sarah K. Benning: on her vivid floral embroidery pieces and growing as an artist

Monitoring Desk

This week on Top Artist Podcast we chat with embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning on her successful professional journey and about how her work has changed along the way. We loved chatting with Benning about her decision to leave her retail job when she noticed her embroidery became more profitable. She tells us about managing an 80-hour workweek to fill an Etsy shop, pursue new projects, and to keep up with demand. We think you’ll enjoy hearing about this artist’s relatable struggle with finding a work-life balance—especially when your work includes creating art that you love.

One of our favorite moments in our chat is when she starts thinking about her work not as home décor, but as real art created in her own unique style. As her embroidery became a more stable source of income, she gained the ability to create more complex and even more fulfilling pieces. You’ll love hearing about her memorials to dead house plants and her monthly process of creating digital patterns.

If you are an artist starting out or if you feel you have reached a plateau in your work and art, this episode is a great listen. Benning is a perfect example of a clever creative who is easily adaptable to change—these qualities have helped her become an incredibly successful embroidery artist. We can’t wait to share her professional “aha moments” with you. We think that you’ll get inspired to produce your best work, learn to value your time, and continue to be creative—either professionally or just out of love for making.

Listen to our chat with embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning about growing as an artist and creating a thriving art business.

Courtesy: My Modern Met