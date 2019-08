F.P. Report

SARGODHA: As many as five labourers were killed in land sliding in Silanwali area near Sargodha on Tuesday.

The labourers were working near a stone crushing plant when the land sliding occurred, burying five labourers under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Yaqub, Rashid, Faryad, Sherzada and Zulfiqar. The work at the stone crushing plant was stopped after the tragic incident.