F.P. Report

PARIS: Nicolas Sarkozy has been accused of receiving Libyan financing for his presidential campaign of 2007.

The former French President has also been charged in two other cases. These cases includes charges of fake invoices devised to hide overspending on his failed 2012 re-election campaign, and another for alleged influence peddling involving a top judge.

He has been presented with numerous charges, including active and passive corruption, concealment of misappropriation of public funds, influence peddling, illegal financing of the campaign, and misuse of company assets.

Initially the indictment was brought in front of public and media channels in 2012 by Mediapart, the independent French investigative opinion journal. According to the reports, French President has been accused to have received a total of €50 million ($58.6 million) in support of his run-up for the presidency in 2007.

Sarkozy has denied accusations by former member of Muammar Gaddafi’s leadership that he took millions from the Libyan ruler. The reports say, much of the cash was delivered in cash-stuffed suitcases.

Additionally, the French President has faced around nine legal inquiries because of the accusation of receiving funds from former Libyan ruler Gaddafi. The accusations turned to be a truth when “receipts of funds” were found.

Till now, this is the fourth of his latest trial over the allegations. In response to the allegations, French President Sarkozy reacted promptly over Twitter on Friday after the announcement of the ruling. Considering being innocent he said, “I am innocent. I know that the truth will eventually triumph.” The indictment was announced on Friday afternoon by the France’s National Financial Prosecutor.

Back in 2-11, when NATO-backed forces were toppling Gaddafi out of power, Libyan leader’s youngest son Saif al-Islam told the Euronews network that, “Sarkozy must first give back the money he took from Libya to finance his electoral campaign.”

In past, French President Sarkozy had last been trialed in June 2019 but had refused to respond to the questions put forth by investigators, labeling the charges as mere conspiracy.

However, on September 24th, the Paris Court of Appeals then launched an appeal on in which it was able to validate the claims and usher the proceedings ahead. In response to the appeals filed by the Paris Court of appeal, former president then appealed on Sept. 28, attempting to block the inquiries against him but the court refused to consider his appeal and signaled to open up investigations on the matter.

The investigation into Sarkozy’s revealed squalid involvement and connections with former Libyan authoritarian President Gaddafi, the in-depth investigation on the matter revealed evidence in the form of ‘suspicious financial transactions’. The evidences also included official testimonies from Lib-yan officials that consist of ‘testimonies from Gaddafi’s son’ and ‘secret service memos’ that were presented to the court as well.

However, the French President has maintained his stance saying that, “I learned of this new indictment with the greatest amazement. Sarkozy rubbished off the allegations saying that, ‘I will end up proving my perfect innocence. I will put in all the determination and energy of which I am capable. ‘Injustice will not win’, he said.

Sarkozy is not the country’s first former president to be prosecuted. Other than him, in past late Jacques Chirac was also charges with similar accusation of “misappropriation and misuse of public funds during his time as mayor of Paris’.