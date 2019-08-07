Sarwar rejects back door diplomacy with India

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that neither back door diplomacy with India is underway nor any formula about Kashmir is under consideration. He said that it seems like India is conspiring to adopt Israel’s Palestine model in Kashmir to turn a majority into a minority.

The Governor Punjab said, “India has played a dangerous game by scrapping Article 370, Pakistan will contact British and European parliamentarians against Indian plans. I have contacted 6 of British parliamentarians on Kashmir Issue. Overseas Pakistan commission in current year got properties of overseas Pakistani worth 1 Billion rupees from Land Mafia.” He expressed these views while addressing Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab Convention at 90 Shahrah Lahore on Tuesday and later talking to media. Commissioner Overseas Punjab Commission Javed Bukhari, Vice-Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramay, additional Chief Secretary Punjab Ejaz Ahmed, AG Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera and others were present on the occasion.

Ch Sarwar said that during past governments a lot of formulas for Kashmir issue were under consideration but now there is no formula under consideration, we want to resolve Kashmir issues according to UN accords. He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and including parliament, all institutions, political and religious parties are standing in support with Kashmir and we will raise voice against Indian atrocities and terrorism in front of the whole world. He said the day Trump offered to mediate Kashmir issue, it was established that Kashmir issue is acknowledged all over the world and the atrocities India is committing in Kashmir are worst violations of fundamental human rights and terrorism.