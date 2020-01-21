Sattar case should be pursued by Attorney General: Lawyers

KABUL (TOLO News): Members of Afghanistan’s Lawyers Union on Tuesday said that an investigation of Amer Abdul Sattar’s killing without the involvement of justice organizations is illegal, and the action is a “violation of the law by President Ghani.”

The lawyers said that Amer Sattar’s killing is a “crime” and should be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office and other judicial organizations.

Amer Abdul Sattar was a former Mujahideen leader who was killed with four others in an operation in early January by a special unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the north of Kabul.

President Ghani appointed a delegation consisting of Habib Afghan, Mirdad Nejrabi, Iqbal Safi and Abdul Razaq Hashemi, from the Wolesi Jirga; Shafi Ghorbandi, Qadar Ahmadi and Sayed Rahman, who are relatives of Amer Sattar; and also, Ayoub Salangi and Qasim Jangal Bagh, two former military officials. These are the nine members of the team.

“When investigating a crime, it is the task of the Attorney General’s Office–other organizations including the parliament, and the Presidential Palace don’t have the authority to make decisions,” said Wahid Farzaye, a member of the union.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace said that the investigation is ongoing, but it declined to offer details about the case.

“The delegation was set up to investigate and share results with the president, after that the government will make a decision,” said Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Presidential Palace.

Members of the Wolesi Jirga also said that the case is a “crime” and the Attorney General`s Office should investigate the case.

They added that the Presidential Palace wants to control the AGO and other forces.

“This is a clear violation of the law, and the government should be careful about such issues,” said Abdul Basir Uthmani, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.

The AGO also declined to comment about the case.