Saudi and Iranian top diplomats discuss need to avoid destabilizing region

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi the importance of avoiding anything that might destabilize the region’s security, following Israel’s Saturday strikes on Iran, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, Israel conducted airstrikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran’s October 1 attack on Israel, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander.

At least four soldiers were killed in the strikes, according to the military, and Iranian media reported Monday that a civilian was also killed in the attack.

Saudi Arabia condemned Saturday’s attack on Iran and warned against any further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation” of the Israeli strikes, the foreign ministry said, repeating its “firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region,” which “threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples” in the Middle East.