Saudi Arab, UK to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Friday

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: The Crescent of the month of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in Hajaz-e-Muqadas tomorrow on Friday.

According to reports, the Arab media reported on Thursday evening that the crescent of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arab and England.

As per the Islamic calendar, now Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arab and England on Friday. While the devotees ended their Aitikaf sittings in Masjid-e-Nabvi and other mosques.