Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

RIYADH/JEDDAH: The crescent moon for the Hijri month of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, the Saudi Supreme Court said on Saturday.

Eid Al-Fitr — the annual Islamic celebration that runs for the first five days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri calendar — begins on Sunday, March 30.

The Eid Al-Fitr prayer will take place across the Kingdom on Sunday shortly after sunrise.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Alsheikh has instructed the ministry’s branches that the prayer will be held in all designated Eid prayer areas and all mosques — except those adjacent to Eid prayer areas, as residents will use their local Eid prayer areas instead — and that all necessary preparations must be made, including maintenance and cleaning, to ensure a comfortable and tranquil experience.

There are currently 19,887 mosques and prayer areas in the Kingdom.

Riyadh resident Maher Aldossary shared his excitement for Eid. “The joy of Eid is already in the air. We are saying goodbye to the blessed days of Ramadan and eagerly welcoming Eid with open hearts,” he said.

“Families are busy preparing new clothes, collecting fancy chocolates, and making sure everything is set for the celebrations and breakfast feast. The streets are alive with hustle and bustle, and you can feel the excitement everywhere,” Aldossary added.

Samar Alwan, who is spending the final days of Ramadan in Istanbul, is cherishing the remainder of the holy month while eagerly anticipating Eid.

“Ramadan in Istanbul has been truly special, and part of me wishes it could last just one more day,” Alwan said.

“But now, the excitement for Eid is building. The streets are filled with lights, the markets are bustling, and everyone is getting ready, buying gifts, preparing sweets, and planning gatherings. It’s a beautiful time of joy and togetherness.”

Sami Hijazi, a teacher from Jeddah, shared how he and his family are fully immersed in Eid preparations.

“We have already taken down our Ramadan decorations and started setting up for Eid. The house is buzzing with activity, getting new clothes ironed, preparing delicious treats for the kids, and making sure everything is perfect,” Hijazi said.

“The anticipation is so high, and now we’re just waiting for the official announcement. No matter when it comes, we are ready to celebrate with full hearts.”

Earlier, on Thursday, the Supreme Court called on Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Shawwal on Saturday evening, and called on anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Ramadan began on March 1.

